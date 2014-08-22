To Build A Truly Creative Workplace, Hire For Outside Passions

While Paper has impressive features for drawing and color mixing, it was designed as much as anything as a productivity app, to instantly and flexibly get new ideas onto, well, Paper.

“People are very familiar with productivity tools like the word processor, the spreadsheet,” says FiftyThree cofounder and CEO Georg Petschnigg. “What we realized is, ‘Look, when you’re on the go, you need creative productivity, where you can go to think and develop new ideas.’ One of the things here at FiftyThree is that we deeply understand and love the creative process.”

Georg Petschnigg Image courtesy of FiftyThree

That’s an easy statement to make, but in building its everyday collaborative process, FiftyThree puts its making where its mouth is. The company has a one-to-one engineer-to-designer ratio, and an interestingly holistic approach to hiring: every employee should excel at something outside of their job responsibilities.

“If you want to build an ambidextrous organization, you need a set of different personalities that work well together but also have some very different reasoning skills,” says Petschnigg. “That means that when we hire, we hire people who are very good at collaborating, and the best proxy we found for this is to find someone who is good in a core discipline that’s relevant to the work that we’re doing–engineering, design, sales, legal, whatnot–but then they also need to be good at something else. It doesn’t really matter what that other thing is, as long as you got really good at it. The reason is that at this point you’ve shown that you’ve worked yourself up at least twice in two very different disciplines, and you learn a certain level of humility out of that.”

For just a few examples: FiftyThree’s publicist Rachel Romano is a best-selling author; product manager Eric Rockey is both a Microsoft veteran and a cultural documentarian; cofounder and designer Andrew Allen is an award-winning filmmaker.

The varied expertise of FiftyThree’s staff goes beyond its role in collaboration skills, however–the company uses it directly to both educate each other and work on creative projects together. FiftyThree hosts a Creative Brownbag Lunch series, wherein employees give a presentation about their outside passions. For example, software engineer Matthew Chen recently gave a talk called What Is Programming? (also posted to Medium) that connects programming to playwriting. The presentations to date have connected people’s side projects to their jobs, but Petschnigg says they will soon go more in-depth into the outside endeavors, including master classes on wine making, North Korean history, and ballroom dancing.