Instagram Adds Analytics Tools So Advertisers Can Track Their Campaigns

Instagram said Thursday it will be rolling out new analytics tools for advertisers in the coming months.

Brands already know the value of Instagram. A report published earlier this year found engagement on Instagram to be 15 times higher than on Facebook, with users spending an average of 257 minutes on the app per month.





With this new set of tools, they’ll be able to quantify the reach and impressions of their organic and sponsored posts. Instagram said these features will give marketers real-time campaign data and help them learn the best times to post a photo or video.





In addition, a new ad staging tool will let advertisers preview, save, and collaborate across their team on upcoming campaigns.

“We’ve worked closely with several of our advertising partners to make sure these tools meet their needs,” the company said in a blog post. “We’re now making them available to all Instagram advertisers, whose feedback will help us improve the product before releasing it to additional brands later this year.”