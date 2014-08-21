R.I.P. Deborah Sussman, Who Made Graphic Design Larger Than Life

Deborah Sussman, the designer best known for creating the environmental graphics of the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, died yesterday after a long battle with cancer. She was 83.

The idea of supergraphics was not that it was just ‘big’ but that it was ‘bigger’ than the architecture.

Sussman often characterized her own work as “supergraphics:” large-scale, brightly colored designs that shaped the built environment and brought the urban landscape to life often more powerfully than architecture itself. “The idea of supergraphics was not that it was just ‘big’ but that it was ‘bigger’ than the architecture,” she said in a 2013 interview with Creative Review. “It didn’t have to fit in to prescribed spaces in a traditional way. It could have its own life and go beyond the ceiling, be cropped, be as though it had almost flown over the architecture.” That might mean a giant orange star planted on top of a building at the Olympic Arts Festival, or a massive yellow-and-orange X installed on the wall of a department store. The approach has now become mainstream, but in Sussman’s time, it was pioneering.

Born in Brooklyn in 1931, Sussman took classes at the Art Students League in Manhattan and studied acting and painting at Bard College. She later graduated with a degree in graphic design from Chicago’s Institute of Design, then run by Bauhaus painter and photographer László Moholy-Nagy. Her professional career started at age 22, in 1953, in the offices of Charles and Ray Eames, where she worked on seminal exhibits for IBM (at the 1964 World’s Fair), the government of India, and the Ford Foundation before winning a Fulbright Scholarship to study at the Hochschule für Gestaltang, an art and design school in Ulm, Germany.





In 1968, she opened her own design practice, and in 1980, she was joined by her husband, urban planner and architect Paul Prezja, in creating Sussman/Prejza & Company. Their “urban branding” projects included city identities for Philadelphia and Santa Monica, as well as wayfinding systems for Walt Disney Resorts and interiors for Hasbro, Inc. She was the first woman to exhibit in New York’s School of Visual Arts’ “Master Series,” and in 2004, won the prestigious American Institute of Graphic Arts Medal.