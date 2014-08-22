The Company With The Best Culture? Twitter, According To Glassdoor

To outsiders, Silicon Valley work culture seems almost like a joke: college kids pretending to be adults in unkempt hair who show up to business meetings wearing wrinkled T-shirts with jeans. But for the people entrenched in it, what could be better?

Glassdoor on Friday released its first report on the companies with the best work culture and values, as determined by reviews and ratings by former and current employees. Not only does Twitter top the list, but tech made a strong showing overall, filling 11 of the 25 spots. Aside from the microblogging service, the list also includes Google at No. 3, Facebook at No. 5, and Apple at No. 15.

What is it that Twitter employees love about their workplace? Friendly coworkers, for one (“Great culture–people are very smart and willing to help. Everyone is friendly,” wrote one account executive) and rooftop meetings for another (“Team meetings on the roof are the best, great teamwork and a lot of smart people,” a software engineer reported).

Interestingly, fast-food chain Chick-fil-A (the only one representing its industry) was ranked at No. 7. Employees appreciated the flexible schedule and family-oriented culture at the company, which in 2012 created a firestorm over its CEO’s anti-gay-marriage remarks. “Great foundation in Christian values, flexible scheduling, great customer base, low turnover,” wrote a Chick-fil-A director.