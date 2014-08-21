And Now You Know What A Children’s Storybook Version Of John Carpenter’s “The Thing” Looks Like

In any medium, John Carpenter’s The Thing is bound to make viewers’ skin crawl. You know, like the way that the alien monster in the film makes some unlucky Alaska-bound scientists’ skin physically crawl when its ripping them apart from the inside? Mad claymation genius Lee Hardcastle helped prove the tale’s scarifying adaptability when he recreated it in his mode of choice a couple years ago. Now, somebody has translated the thing into an even more innocuous forum and, yup, it is still spooky as all get-out.





Once upon a time, Read-Along storybook and record packages were a popular choice for kids learning to read. I’m assuming that nowadays parents probably just upload some sort of reading modulation app into a Fisher Price My First iPad to give their babies the gift of literacy. In any case, there is now a The Thing version of one of those old books that comes with a narrator on record, and it is pretty fantastic. But still so scary. Created by Rob Lammie of The Space Monkey X Audio Workshop, this thing looks so much like both of its source inspirations, you’d thing it was synthesized by a clone-making alien life-form.





h/t to io9