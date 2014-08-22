See Dogs Drive, Breathe Fire, and Fly When Photographed At Just The Right Moment

Don’t believe everything you see, especially in photographs. Things are not always as they seem. For instance, we recently saw the drastic extent to which lighting can completely alter how attractive a person looks in a photo. Similarly, the dogs in a new collection of photos online aren’t really driving cars or morphing into cows and eagles, even though there’s visual evidence to the contrary.

Website Bored Panda recently, um, unleashed a treasure trove of of the sort of “perfectly timed photos” that have become an internet staple–only this time it’s dogs being photographed at exactly the right moment, which somehow elevates the art form. In most of the instances, it’s a forced perspective shot that makes it seem as though the dog that is near a human is actually doing what that human is doing in his or her stead. Other time, it’s a sheer coincidence of a dog making a face whilst a TV show or painting nearby features the exact human counterpart to this expression. In any case, our lives are enriched for having seen them. Side effects include following your own dog around and waiting for something amazing to happen.

Have a look through some of our favorites in the slides above.