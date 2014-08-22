If You Want A Glimpse Into The Millennial Mindset, Head To Burning Man Next Week

The annual Burning Man festival will take place next week in Nevada’s Black Rock desert. Anyone who has ever attended, and those of us who have been several times, can attest to the fact that it is a social experiment on a grand scale. It is a blend of awe-inspiring creativity and life changing social interaction. It is simultaneously intimate and grand. It is tribal, highly participatory, and a celebration of what we are and what we can be.

This unique festival’s popularity has grown in large part to the principles that differentiate it from any other festival.

And interestingly, many of the principles that make Burning so successful are also principles that resonate with millennials and provide insight into what has social currency and why with this important generation.

Brands increasingly realize that successfully marketing to millennials requires an approach that is fundamentally different from those used for gen Xers and boomers. Success is predicated on understanding two key factors: digital utility and cultural currency.

Millennials are the first generation of digital natives and demand digital experiences that are simple and useful (think Apple iOS), personalized (think Spotify), and empowering (think Lyft). Equally important but less understood is cultural currency.

Millennial cultural sensibilities represent a true paradigm shift and revolve around three interrelated pillars–fun, discovery, and community. Not coincidentally, these are the very same pillars that define Burning Man and are the drivers of its ongoing success.

Let’s look at how these pillars are innate to both Burning Man and millennials.