Your Phone Is Key To The Future Of Concerts

Imagining the future can be tricky, but one thing’s awesomely clear about the future of concert-going: It won’t include paying a “convenience” charge to print your own ticket at home.

More and more, seeing your favorite band play live revolves around your mobile phone. Now Ticketfly, a venue and promoter ticketing platform, is announcing the acquisition of WillCall, a point-of-sale platform and consumer app that aims to define the new concert experience.

Ticketfly currently provides the backend services for venues and promoters, but WillCall gives it an instant and direct reach to fans. The company is hoping it’ll be able to further modernize the concert experience even more.

“The combination of the two companies is sort of the reimagining of live events,” says CEO of Ticketfly Andrew Dreskin. “We have a very rich roadmap in front of us with technologies around really changing how people experience events, reducing friction, and it’s a very mobile first experience.”

Mobile is at the heart of the live show’s future. It’s where all the innovation is currently happening. The phone is the new ticket window, entrance at the door, and method of payment inside. It’s allowing everything to be streamlined.

As concerts evolve with mobile at the forefront, fans are hoping not to relive the frustrations caused by the Ticketmaster era. New ticketing companies are trying to distance themselves from the tactics used to blatantly exploit customers.

Ticketfly does have service fees–it’s currently how the company makes money–but efficiencies in operations usually keep them low. There also aren’t extra charges for print-at-home or mobile tickets. The company is also exploring alternative revenue sources to further minimize fees that fans pay.