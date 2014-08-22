The New Habit Challenge: Take Daily Walking Breaks To Refocus

Editor’s Note: This story is part of 5 Habits Changes You Can Actually Make In 2015. Check out the full list here .

How much of your day do you think you spend sitting? 20%? 30%?

Research published in Diabetologia medical journal shows that the average adult spends 50% to 70% of his time sitting. Today we live in a world where most working professionals suffer from what the scientific community calls the sitting disease, and research shows that the longer you sit, the more likely you are to develop heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and obesity.

In addition to staying healthy, there are so many other good reasons to get up and move around that this advice is hard to ignore.

For one thing, taking a lunch break away from your desk can boost your mood and prepare you for the afternoon ahead. And researchers from the University of Edinburgh say that taking a walk in the park–or any green space you can find in your area–can lessen your brain fatigue and frustration.

While you’re outside enjoying the greenery, you’ll more than likely be soaking up some sun as well–no matter the season or climate–which helps alleviate feelings of sluggishness and boosts productivity.

Looking for some creative inspiration? Scientists at Stanford suggest going for a walk–whether indoors or outdoors, in a green space or on a treadmill–to give your creativity a boost. Compared to sitting, they found any form of walking could increase creative thinking by about 60%.