Netflix’s First Virtual Reality Experience Could Be An Onion Parody

In a hackathon over at Netflix, the company’s engineers and designers spent a day building a small pile of new user interfaces for the preeminent streaming movie service. The most notable one hacks an Oculus Rift virtual reality headset . You fly through space, gesturing with your hands to find your movie. And when you do?

SWOOOOSSSHH!!! You’re transported through time, space, maybe a wormhole or something, into . . . into . . . A DARK ROOM TO WATCH A MOVIE.

Really. Turn your head left or right, and you see the edges of the screen give way to a black room. In a fantastically unintentional piece of self-parody, Netflix has used virtual reality to simulate the experience of watching Netflix.

What will they think up next?

[h/t: the Verge]