Clover Food Lab’s Quest To Become The Vegetarian McDonald’s

At 3:00 p.m. on a recent Tuesday in August, a group of a dozen Clover Food Lab employees stood around a stainless steel kitchen slab in the company’s East Cambridge, Mass., commissary. After a short discussion about sourcing ingredients from local farmers, the hour-and-a-half eating marathon began with a lentil, curry, and coconut salad. Spooning bites out of plastic sample cups, Ayr Muir, founder of the Boston-based vegetarian fast-food chain commented that he could taste cider vinegar. Others picked up on the presence of cinnamon.

On the “FOOD DEV NOTES” sheet, under the “CONSENSUS?” column, Muir wrote: “Try again,” then moved on to the next item, a quinoa and cauliflower salad, which had too much sauce and not enough color. It too, got the “try again” status. This process continued through seven more salads, two spreads, and a Gobi Manchurian sandwich with cauliflower and pita bread.

This is the first step of Clover Food Lab’s data-driven menu development process. Every Tuesday, the company holds a tasting open to anyone, including customers, to sample or present experimental dishes for consideration to sell in Clover’s 11 locations across the Boston area. Before a dish goes mainstream, it has to pass through various testing phases: first, the food development meeting, followed by testing in one or two restaurants. If the data looks good, it will get sold across all food trucks and stores. The tests, however, never end. Even menu staples are constantly being tested and tweaked.

“In my former life as an engineer, testing out ideas and challenging assumptions is just what you do,” said Muir, who worked at McKinsey before starting Clover. “It’s hard for me to imagine not having this kind of approach.”

Ayr Muir, with his daughter, buying the first truck for Clover

I think we should be as big as McDonald’s one day.

Clover’s constant recipe tweaks are a highly unusual practice for a fast-food restaurant. Most chains operate on consistency. Go into any McDonald’s on any day of the year and you expect the same french fries and Big Mac. “Most operators are too lazy and egotistical to want to change things” one restaurant industry consultant said. Over the course of a month, Clover changes up to 80% of its menu, says Muir. That partly has to do with seasonal availability; Clover won’t serve vegetables out of season because they don’t taste very good. In addition to that natural flux, Clover’s experiments often result in menu changes.





Muir, a descendent of the naturalist John Muir, is a scientist by training. He studied material science at MIT, before getting a degree from Harvard Business School. Following his stint at McKinsey, he decided to go into food service because of its potential environmental impacts. “I thought I was going to get into wind energy or something; I cared about environmental issues,” he said. “I read about food and the environment and started researching more. I could have a bigger impact by changing what people are eating.” He found that meat consumption has a bigger impact on climate change than transportation and energy. Therefore, Clover sells only vegetarian and vegan dishes. He hopes the food will draw carnivores, getting them to eat fewer meat-based meals, thus saving the planet one lunch at a time.

With no culinary background, Muir wanted to test the food at his first food truck with more nuance than sales figures. He started by doing what he knew best: collecting data by interviewing people who visited the truck. As the brand has grown, so have his experimentation methods. “What we’ve been trying to do is learn as much as we can, and our approach to that is to embrace failures,” he said.