This Deliberately Inconvenient Furniture Forces You To Be Active And Not Just Lie On The Couch

If you have a desk job, a long commute, and like to spend your spare time online or watching TV, you may spend 12 or 14 hours a day sitting down. Despite the popularity of standing desks, most new technology is still designed to keep us lazy: Smartphone apps, remotes, and wired devices make it easy to do anything and everything without ever leaving the couch.

French designer Benoît Malta, by contrast, is creating products that are purposely a little less convenient, so people are forced to get up more often. And even if they stay seated, they’re forced to sit in an active way.





“Domestic activities are less and less physical,” says Malta. “I decided to work on different typical daily situations like turning on a light or reading email on a computer, and I tried to design objects that modify our habits and try to engage the body differently in everyday life.”

Working with physical therapists and ergonomic experts, Malta designed a two-legged chair that makes users balance gently as they sit, so they’re suddenly using muscle groups that would normally be passive in a chair or on a sofa.

“My will is to introduce a ‘bearable discomfort’ for our well-being,” Malta says. “The aim of the project, beyond the idea of promoting mobility, is to raise awareness of people about their bodies.”





In another design, a lamp gradually turns itself off, so you have to frequently get up and reset it. A series of shelves are designed to be placed just high enough on a wall that you have to reach and stretch to get your keys or glasses.

The products, Malta says, take only a little adjustment to get used to. “All the people who tested these products they say they do not have an unpleasant sensation, they are just a little different. At the beginning the chair looks like it’s dangerous and unstable but when they try it they don’t feel in danger.”