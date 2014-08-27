The $1.5 Million Project To Promote Organic Seed In The Face Of Remorseless Uniformity

We’d be nothing without seeds, and yet, generally, we spend very little time thinking about them. They’re something we take for granted–as if plants came falling from the sky.

Today, there are reasons to worry about seeds. For one, there’s an extraordinary lack of diversity. Four companies are said to control 50% of all commercial seed supply, and certain crops are highly homogeneous genetically speaking. American corn is widely thought to come from just three or four parent lines.





Matthew Dillon, who leads an advocacy group called Seed Matters, says there’s nothing wrong with that on a good day. The issue is what happens when you get an outbreak of disease, or pests, or extreme weather. The lack of diversity makes us more susceptible to widespread losses.

“They’re like a ballerina. You give them the perfect training, lighting, and direction, and she performs wonderfully,” he says. “Unfortunately, when something doesn’t go well–the weather’s not quite the right weather, or they don’t get the right chemicals–that’s when crops don’t do as well.”

To make the case for seed diversity, Dillon formed Seed Matters with the Clif Bar Family Foundation, which contributed $1 million. Fifteen other companies have now come on-board as well, including Whole Foods and Eileen Fisher. The group sponsors research into organic farming, helps community groups to form their own seed banks and libraries, and generally works to get the word out.





“An insurance policy against climate change is breeding for diversity,” Dillon says. “As we get a more chaotic climate, it’s very important to have greater diversity in our food crops, so they are resilient enough to withstand unpredictable diseases that are already starting to appear.”

Nobody could dispute the successes of modern agriculture. American farms are highly efficient and produce ever cheaper food relative to incomes. The problem is many farms rely on heavy chemical inputs to keep their yields up, and have forgotten traditional techniques that offer effective alternatives. That includes types of plant breeding, and crop rotation practices that break the cycle of pests that fix to particular plants.