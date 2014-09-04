The Health Care Company That Hacks You

RedBrick is a health care company built by people who have been working for a decade to hack human responses. “Everyone knew engagement was a key measurable,” says Eric Zimmerman, RedBrick’s chief marketing officer, of the tech community then and now. “But changing behavior was a different battle.”

The Minnesota-based startup is part of a growing list of companies working to monitor and influence patients. California’s MC10 and Proteus use wearable tech and ingestible sensors, respectively, to let doctors track their patients. Instead of getting into your body, RedBrick gets into your head, working to help people do anything from quit smoking to lose weight en route to better health and cheaper premiums.

Eric Zimmerman

Major regional employers have incorporated RedBrick into their health care plans: Clients include health care giants such as Medica, as well as regional employers like Cargill and American Family Insurance.

In addition to making employee coverage cheaper, “A healthier workplace meant increases in productivity, in morale and a better place to be employed,” Zimmerman said during a conversation at the company’s headquarters in downtown Minneapolis.

The framework came in the mid-2000s, when RedBrick founders Kurt Cegielski and Kyle Rolfing founded Definity. The company provided users with personalized health care road maps for selecting health care plans and medical procedures. While that was gobbled up in a merger with UnitedHealth Group, the group had found a key piece for changing the way people looked at health care.

“You had to make people feel in control,” Zimmerman said. “They had to think they were really spending their own money, that health care wasn’t just some benefit they had for working their job.”

To understand the evolution from Definity to RedBrick, it helps to understand the the Fogg Model of Behavior, something Cegielski and Rolfing would eventually bake into the new company’s DNA. Professor BJ Fogg of Stanford University, determined “triggers” are the key to changing behavior, and the most effective triggers lie within the reach of that individual’s ability: