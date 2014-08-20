A Look Inside The Cottage Industry Of GIFs

GIFs have been around forever , but have recently exploded in popularity thanks to Reddit, Tumblr, and the advent of GIF-making smartphones . But hot as they may be now, GIFs are like wild animals roaming free in the digital plains–there’s no centralized hub for them, a la YouTube, and just the act of storing and rendering lots of these things can take a shocking amount of compute power. Those challenges (and others) have led to something of a cottage industry in GIFs, hoping to capitalize on the boom.

But can GIFs be wrangled into something useful or profitable, or are they more elusive, like the Internet’s own graffiti?





“Every product or service has this period where it’s like–okay, you’ve made something awesome. How do you make money off of that?” says Drew Dahlman, creator of GifMe, the browser extension and mobile app. Dahlman, 26, is a web developer from Denver who created GifMe after inspiration struck during a lazy Friday afternoon at the office.

“I went home and spent the weekend not sleeping and writing the initial prototype. I launched it on Monday morning,” Dahlman says. GifMe started in 2013 as a simple Chrome extension to save, tag, and search GIFs online but has since grown to include a Safari extension along with iOS and Android apps. Today GifMe has over 30,000 users with an average of 2,000-4,000 GIFs being saved and tagged each day.





Immediately, hosting became an issue. “Instead of linking those GIFs, do I just save those GIFs and become an image host? Do I take on that responsibility?” And the cost? How do you know if a trend like this is worth the investment?

GifMe’s consistent growth has made Dahlman confident in its staying power. He’s turned to advertisements to offset the cost of server space. “So many people hate advertising, but it’s the nature of the beast,” Dahlman tells me. “If you create something and make it great people will come. As more people come and use the service you can create a perfect spot for monetizing and making it even better.” Hosting images also provides Dahlman with a way to build brand recognition. “Seeing a GIF with ‘gifme’ in the URL is a super-subtle way to interact with the brand.”

Joseph Mueller is another developer dabbling in the GIF economy. He actually taught himself to code just to make Gifit, an iOS GIF repository. “If you have the drive to learn, app development is the best way to learn how to code,” Mueller says.