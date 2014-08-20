For Its Slightly Crap New Campaign, Newcastle Wants Your Mediocre Photos

Newcastle beer wants you for its new ad campaign. For the next two days, the brand, known for its unvarnished marketing ethos, is requesting consumer photos–any photo, no matter how mediocre, obnoxious, or boring. As long as a bottle of Newcastle can be photoshopped into the image, you’re good to go. It’s part of the brand’s cheeky social engagement campaign– #NewcastleAdAid –which is based on the premise that too much celebrity advertising blew the ad budget. The result: the brand must rely on the masses to sell its beer.

This spot from Newcastle agency Droga5 shows exactly what kind of poor-quality photographs the brand is hoping to receive. Did you take a vacation photo of yourself standing on a dirt plot, gazing wistfully into the distance? That’s perfect. Or as Newcastle would say, it’s “bollocks!” You have until August 22 to tweet your picture with the #NewcastleAdAid hashtag. And you should, because if Newcastle can’t make more money, they won’t be able to make more irreverent ad fodder that uses good looking people (see: Anna Kendrick) instead of us losers.



