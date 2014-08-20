This Video Remix is Mark Ronson’s TED Talk About Sampling, Sampled

Earlier this year, Grammy-winning music producer Mark Ronson gave a sample-heavy TED talk about the history of sampling. Jonny Wilson, the audio-video remixer and performer also known as Eclectic Method, couldn’t just let that go by without some mix-based commentary. Eclectic Method has previously remixed the likes of Stephen Colbert and Hodor from Game of Thrones. Now, his one-and-a-half minute remix of Ronson has become probably the shortest, most entertaining TED talk that you’ll ever see. And because Ronson sampled so many artists during his presentation–from Slick Rick and Doug E. Fresh’s 1984 hip hop hit, “La Di Da Di” to Miley Cyrus’s “We Can’t Stop”–the video is an absurd, though clever, exercise in meta-referencing. It deftly demonstrates Ronson’s main point, about the recycled nature of all art. Though it argues his thesis much, much faster.