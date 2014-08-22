Can People Really Learn At Their Own Pace?

Employers and employees still value training. But the old gold standard–sequestering employees in classes for extended periods of time–is falling out of favor.

“We’re seeing a huge decrease in the amount of time people are spending in training rooms and classrooms,” says Janet Pogue, principal and global workplace leader at Gensler, a design firm that studies how people use office spaces (among other things). Instead, employers increasingly rely on modules that allow people to learn at their own pace, on their own schedules.

That sounds great, in theory. “It’s hard to carve out that time during the normal work day,” Pogue says, and if people can watch modules on airplanes or trains, or at home at night, you avoid scheduling conflicts. People have lots of different ways to learn, and traditional classrooms favor some styles over others. Go-at-your-own-pace courses can be relatively cheap.

That said, experiences with other non-traditional forms of education are raising questions about whether the learn-on-your-own method works for most people. Massive open online courses (MOOCs) are often hailed as the wave of the future. Students get access to lectures from top professors and courses wherever they are. Yet drop-out rates can hit 90%.

In any situation where you don’t have an instructor readily and personally available to you, “The real problem is when you get stuck,” says Harman Singh, founder of WizIQ, an online educational site. “No matter how motivated you are, you can’t get through a concept.” This is precisely why the most old-fashioned form of going-at-your-own-pace education–reading through a textbook–doesn’t cut it for most people either.

Some people can teach themselves. “They don’t need any external supervision, any external motivation,” says Singh. But “for the rest of us–including myself–I could never do that. I need an instructor, a teacher, to help me get through some tough subjects.”

There are some instances when learn-at-your-own-pace modules work. “If you’re just dusting up on something you already know, that impersonal factor is just fine,” says Pogue. Indeed, many of the people who succeed in MOOCs are those who’ve already studied the subject, and are looking for a fresh perspective or to study the topic more in depth.