A New Use For Swimming Pools: Growing Food

In the hot summer months, it might be a shame to use a swimming pool for anything other than splashing around in. But then turning your pool into a highly productive growing system is more practical. It’s also cheaper, overall.

Dennis and Danielle McClung pioneered the Growing Pool–a solar-powered aquaponic greenhouse–back in 2009, shortly after buying a foreclosed home in Mesa, Arizona. They didn’t want to spend time and money doing up the eyesore in the backlot. And, besides, they’d always wanted to be more self-sufficient.

Since then, a host of imitators have come up with their own Garden Pools, based on how-to instructions the McClungs have posted online. Actually, it doesn’t seem that difficult. First, you surround the perimeter with a metal frame and add poles to support a plastic covering. Then, you mount some solar panels to run the water pumps. Then, you put in a chicken coop, tilapia fish (in the deep end) and some plants.

The idea is that chicken waste falls into the tank, which feeds the fish. The fish provide nutrient-rich water, which is pumped to the plants, which grow and feed the McClungs. The whole system uses a fraction of the water employed for soil-based growing–one of the main attractions of aquaponics.

See more in the video here. The McClungs claim to be saving 50-75% on a typical food bill, though they do have the expense of maintaining their creation.

According to Grist, which spoke to the McClungs recently, there are now a dozen replicas in the Phoenix area, with up to three dozen more under construction across the country. There’s also a project under way in Haiti.

It’s a shame not to go swimming every day. But you can see the attraction: cheap, fresh food every day, and no food miles.