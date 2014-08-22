How Asking A Simple Question Launched A Business That’s Helping The Developing World

When Piece & Co. founder Kathleen Wright graduated from the University of Illinois with a business degree, she knew she wanted to work with women in developing countries, but what that looked like wasn’t exactly clear.

Fast-forward nine years (after a five-year stint in the private sector and four years with a nonprofit), and Kathleen found her calling. In 2012, Wright launched Piece & Co., a Chicago-based company that connects global artisans with brands that source socially responsible products.

The idea for Piece & Co. sprouted from her work in the developing world, when she asked women artisans a simple question: What would help you the most? The answer wasn’t money–it was consistent employment. A shortage of opportunities was the problem. Wright networked with people she’d met while working for a nonprofit and, with her first round of funding, hired an operations team to find and create a process for vetting artisan groups around the world, ensuring quality and fair labor practices.

One of Piece & Co.’s first big orders went to an artisan group in India. “You could feel the mood shift when [the women] knew they’d be working for an extended period of time,” Wright says. When people are working, hope spreads through the entire community, she notes. The artisans are able to put healthy food on their tables, and their children can remain in school, she says. The company’s on track to exceed its goal of creating sustainable employment for 5,000 women in the developing world by the end of the year, Wright says.

In the past two years, she’s partnered with designers Rachel Roy and Cynthia Rowley, as well as Madewell and Toms, to create clothing and accessories, and will collaborate with Crate & Barrel, Nordstrom, and Alice + Olivia later this year. Next spring, brands like J.Crew, Diane von Furstenberg, Tory Burch, Rebecca Minkoff, and Sperry will release Piece & Co. collections. Fast Company spoke with Wright to find out what she learned in launching her startup. Here are her four biggest lessons:

1. Listen to your gut.

When she started her business, Wright says she wished she knew the importance of listening to her gut. Don’t ignore that little voice that steers you to the right opportunities, tells you something’s a risk worth taking, or suggests an employee may not be the right fit, Wright says. You need to learn to follow your gut in a way that’s quick, so you can make a decision and move on, she notes.

2. Cultivate a mentoring team.

Wright says finding a mentoring team was critical to her success, and she has five people she turns to for sage advice in the fashion and entrepreneurial space. This was particularly important, as Wright says she wasn’t a fashionista, nor was she particularly interested in artisanship.