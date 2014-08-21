Menus Designed For An Instagram Age

America’s restaurants and bars cater to a thousand different varieties of palate and preference–lovers of offal, whisky aficionados, those who prefer things pickled and on small plates, and so on. But the humble menu has not caught up in terms of variety and inventiveness. Far too many of them, in fact, look exactly like this .

And then there is Trick Dog, a relative newcomer to San Francisco’s dense and varied bar scene, which has become a local darling thanks in part to its menus. Not what’s on the menus (though that rightfully gets many excited), but the menus themselves.

Rather than place the evening specials on a chalkboard and laminate regular offerings on a piece of paper, Trick Dog has employed everything from Pantone color wheels to maps of must-see destinations in the city and albums full of old 45s to advertise its offerings. The bar’s seasonal menu updates have inspired a social-media gold mine of posts, tweets, and pins.





“The thing we come back to in talks about the next menu is we never want it to be just drinks written on a piece of paper,” says Morgan Schick, a designer and bar manager. “But drinks written on a piece of paper are functionally the best; that’s why everyone does it that way–it works. So we want the utility of things listed on the piece of paper plus the added experience of having the menu tie into the fabric of the room you’re in. That’s the crux of good design.”

The initial Pantone wheel allowed customers to compare multiple drinks side by side, but it was frequently stolen by admiring patrons. Schick riffed on the wheel idea again with the menu’s next iteration, an album full of 45-rpm singles–still round (and with drinks printed on the center labels), but harder to swipe. Next came a Zodiac wheel. “The process is refined every time,” Schick says.

Trick Dog, a modern, minimalist Mission District spot, is the first brick-and-mortar bar for The Bon Vivants, a local hospitality consulting group specializing in the world of booze. The group just won the 2014 Spirited Award for Best Bar Team in America at the annual Tales of the Cocktail conference; its work was nominated in three other categories, including best American cocktail bar and world’s best cocktail menu.

Pantone Menu

Josh Harris and Scott Baird, the cofounders of Bon Vivants, met the way you’d expect two sip savants to–while working behind the bar at San Francisco’s 15 Romolo. Baird had a more traditional background in cooking (though also in floral design); Harris was on his way to law school.