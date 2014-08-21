4 Signs You Should Hire That Job Candidate For Your Startup

Whether or not we’re hiring, we receive a multitude of inquiries from job seekers looking to work at our education technology startup. We get so many emails that shout: “I absolutely love what you’re doing at Flashnotes –please hire me!”

Although that’s flattering, your love for what we do does not necessarily mean you fit the bill to survive in the fast-paced environment of a venture-backed startup.

Running a lean startup with a limited number of team members means our hiring decisions are crucial–undoubtedly more so than if we ran a big, multinational corporation. Our success has a far greater dependency on the individuals within the company, regardless of how amazing our product or service is.

What do you look for in an interviewee to ensure they have what it takes to help your startup past the next funding round?

Here are a few traits to keep an eye out on during the interview process. Be sure your candidates have the following qualities to not only thrive in a startup’s demanding environment, but have the potential to take your business to the next level.

The candidate should demonstrate they are flexible enough to take on different roles to address the most urgent need of the company at the time–whether that’s fundraising or a new product launch.

Look for someone who craves a dynamic, all-hands-on-deck atmosphere. Ask them about a time they had to mold into a new role at a moment’s notice, and how they handled the pressure.