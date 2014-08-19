See 43 Years Of Nike Sneaker Evolution In “The Genealogy Of Innovation” Video

Nike has more than four decades of being on people’s feet, but the way those shoes have looked has changed a lot since the brand’s birth in 1971.





That’s something that the company is keen to celebrate in its “Genealogy of Innovation” campaign, an ongoing document of the various phases of the company’s sneakers and athletic shoes. The latest entry to that campaign–which also includes a book created in partnership with Australian sneaker magazine and website Sneaker Freaker, an exhibit that was hosted at Nike’s Phenomenal House spaces in Paris, London, and Berlin, and an interactive website–is a two-minute short film from production company Golden Wolf that captures the feel of the various eras of Nike’s shoes.

The language used in the campaign is fairly epic–“Genesis,” “Reformation,” “Golden Age,” “Enlightenment,” “Rennaissance,” “Transformation,” and finally the 2014-era “Revolution.” “Genesis”-era sneakers in the video look like Instagram pics of shoes from 1971-1994, while the popping colors of the ’90s “Reformation” have a certain Yo MTV Raps! / Fresh Prince of Bel-Air quality to them. Things modernize quickly with the early ’00s “Golden Age,” and the timeline compresses further as the later eras start spinning into the video. The aesthetics of footwear–and the technology of athletic shoes–have come a long way in the past 43 years, and Nike is clearly proud of what they’ve done.