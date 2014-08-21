5 Strategies For Creating An Idea File That Works

Like anyone working in a creative field, I need to come up with lots of ideas.

A few years ago, I decided to create an “Idea File.” I ripped out magazine and newspaper clippings and kept them in a folder. Then I misplaced the folder in a move. When I found it a year later, I assumed great ideas must be lurking within. Unfortunately, while the file yielded some good ideas for backyard landscaping, I found nothing usable from a professional perspective.

Where did I go wrong? It turns out a good idea file needs a little more cultivation:

One problem: As an idea file newbie, I was clipping things I found visually cool, like garden arrangements. But I don’t design gardens, or anything visual. I write stories.

While you want to cast a wide net, and you want to add fodder frequently, know yourself and know what you’re looking for. Sarah Foelske, a designer who has used an idea file through 15 years in advertising and related fields, often designs logos, so she tells me she’s always clipping examples of cool typography. An article on people’s morning habits is less likely to make the cut. Other idea file devotees even start a specific one for each project. While random mash-ups are awesome when they work, your odds of success go way down.

Foelske began her career using binders for paper clippings, packages, brochures, printed pictures, and the like. She still has those, but most of her stuff is now digital, and in fact is on Pinterest.

Why? “I can access it from anywhere and it’s easy to dive into. I don’t have to carry a binder or hard drive around with me,” she says. For more text-oriented clipping, try Evernote, which lets you tag items for later searching. My garden photos could be labeled “pretty,” but I’d create a different category (with profiles, statistics, etc.) for stuff to write about.