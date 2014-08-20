Thanks To Instagram It’s Time To Up Your Visual Marketing Game

There’s something happening on Instagram, and it’s not just over-filtered selfies and latte pictures.

A four-year study by business intelligence service L2 of the social media platform across 850 brands revealed that not only is Instagram the fastest-growing network, it also completely trumps all others for engagement.

Marketers have responded to this: The 2014 Social Media Marketing Industry Report by the Social Media Examiner found that over time, marketers with more experience prefer Instagram and its companion in visual social networking, Pinterest.

What’s going on? As it turns out, nothing new. As L2 notes, “Humans have been . . . reading words for hundreds of years. On the other hand, we have been reading visuals for thousands of years, and absorb visuals 50x faster than words.”

The future of marketing, it would seem, is visual. As email marketers, we’re in luck with this trend. We operate on a platform ideally poised to display images–it’s just up to marketers to make the effort to embrace visual messaging.

Sure, you don’t necessarily need to step up your visual digital marketing campaign. But adding an arresting, emotionally connective image to your email is a relatively easy way to completely revamp your email marketing campaign. Because we live in a post-Instagram society, your average reader’s visual expectations are higher than ever before.

Consumers easily view and create high-quality, provoking images every day, and never before have they been so adeptly attuned to taking away narrative details and brand value from a simple photo. The ideal image elevates the message and creates additional context. It engages the viewer and makes them look a few extra seconds. Most importantly, it makes them click.