A 360-Degree Camera With No Blind Spots Lets Anyone Capture Every Angle Of A Moment

Imagine filming a chaotic scene, like three children let loose under the tree on Christmas morning. In the past, a parent might have awkwardly shot with a handheld video camera–or now a smartphone–and ended up wildly swaying the lens in every direction to capture each moment.

A new camera that films 360 degrees around, all at once, could eliminate the need to move at all. Just set the Bublcam on its stand in the middle of the room, and it captures the view in every direction–up, down, and side to side–with no blind spots. The company, which has been working on the technology for three years, likens its technology to a Google Street View for the rest of us.

You can see how it works in the video below:

“It’s all about taking in the moment, the experience,” says Bubl COO Greg Ponesse. “Our market approach, especially in the consumer area, is the whole idea of the lifestyle market . . . That’s why our tag line is ‘capturing life in a bubble.'”

Like the GoPro camera did for outdoor enthusiasts, the Bublcam could also enable new possibilities in sectors ranging from gaming and entertainment to transportation and real estate when it comes on the market this fall.

Businesses, says Ponesse, are interested in using the detailed imagery and video to map and inspect their facilities and infrastructure. The Bubl could also help advance drone aerial imagery: By attaching the camera–which is about the size, shape, and weight of a baseball–a drone would no longer have to turn to turn around capture each point of view. Combined with a virtual reality gaming device like the Oculus Rift, it could make it easy for people to explore new worlds in real-time.

Watch a trip in a New York City taxi in full-circle view here (pan the video to see different angles):