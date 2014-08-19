The Worst Starbucks In America

And then they have this drive-thru, walk-up location in L.A.’s Highland Park. With stucco walls, a jail-like ordering window, and five sad stools inside, it’s been dubbed The Most Depressing Starbucks In America. LAist says it could double for a Jack in the Box. And I think that’s an insult to the grotesque burger and 50-cent taco chain. This thing looks like a bomb shelter mated with a 1980s Burger King.

On Yelp, one person questions “why the handicap parking is farther from the shop, and the crosswalk is in front of the drive thru [where] people can easily get run over.” Several label it an “insult” to the community. One soul, as words fail him, simply draws a penis.

When reporting on Starbucks’s ambitions to make their 23,000 stores worldwide feel unique–which is obviously a hilarious concept in comparison–I asked Bill Sleeth, VP of design, why the Starbucks in my own neighborhood felt so lousy. It was cramped, noisy, and the people in line were always elbowing those in the seats. Sleeth made no qualms that the company was “opportunistic.” Often, the company claimed oddly shaped spaces, just to sneak their way into a particular block. As a result, you get stores that dedicate 80% of their real estate just to the line. Their doorways make strange sense with the layout. And nobody really wants to set up their laptop and work there. But it still provides lucrative caffeine to those on their morning commutes.

Of course, what’s so strange about this Highland Park Starbucks is that the build-out appears to be new construction rather than just a repurposed Taco Bell. In other words, it seemed architected for oppressiveness from the start. As one Yelper, who gave the store ⅘ stars, put it with shameless exactitude: “This location is unique in a sense that it’s a walk-up window only with DRIVE THRU not a store location where you can hang out inside, which is smart because the area could have a lot of vagrants.”

Starbucks has acknowledged the fugliness in a statement released to ABC7. “We agree this store is not representative of this neighborhood, and are committed to taking specific actions that will address the concerns we’ve heard.”

