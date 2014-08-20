6 Tech Leaders On What It Takes To Get Hired At Their Companies

When you’re hiring, how do you know when someone is right for the job? Is it an intuitive decision, or based solely on the facts of their experience?

It’s not so cut and dry, these leaders say.

“The one piece of advice that I would tell young people getting into the tech industry today is to surround yourself with smart people you can learn from,” says Jess Lee, CEO of Polyvore. When having inspiring comrades around means handpicking them from a crowd of applicants, the process of assembling your all-stars can be overwhelming.

A candidate’s success or failure at your company depends on more than their cover letter and resume. These industry influencers don’t rely on an applicant’s list of experiences, but read between the lines to what makes a great hire.

Jess Lee, CEO, Polyvore

For Lee, the perfect hire is a trifecta: A combination of experience, teamwork, and problem-solving skills. But the first thing she looks for in interviewing candidates for Polyvore is motivation. “I often ask, ‘What’s the most rewarding thing you’ve ever worked on, that you’re most proud of?’ You can tell someone is right for the job by learning what they care about and whether they say ‘I’ or ‘we,’” she says. The second: A proven ability for seeing big problems in smaller, solvable pieces.

You can tell someone is right for the job by learning what they care about and whether they say ‘I’ or ‘we.’

Joanna Bloor, VP of Sales Operations at Pandora, also believes in a solution-focused approach to interviewing. “When hiring, people are brought into companies to solve a problem, not to check the boxes on the list of requirements of a job description,” she says. “There’s usually more than one problem to solve.” She then talks with each candidate at length about who they are–not just what they’ve done–in determining whether to make an offer.

Joanna Bloor, VP of Sales Operations, Pandora

At Jawbone, VP of Data Monica Rogati hands candidates a dataset and gives them three hours to explore it, and present their findings. “This tests four key qualities I look for in data scientists: technical skills, creativity with data, communication skills, and being results-driven,” she says, while also giving candidates a glimpse into daily life at the company.