Ask The Experts: How Can I Get People To Take Me Seriously?

Making people laugh can make you the life of the party, but where does it put you in the office hierarchy?

Leadership coach Lolly Daskal helps a reader figure out how to balance humor at work.

Hi there, No one takes me seriously at work and I don’t know what to do about it. Growing up I always had the reputation for being the class clown, and I suppose I never really grew out of that. I like being the jovial coworker who has everybody in stitches. But I worry now that this reputation comes at a cost. Even though I do great work and am an asset to the company, I can’t help but feel that I get overlooked for certain projects and opportunities and my ideas aren’t taken as seriously as my other coworkers’. How can I get my coworkers, and especially my boss, to respect me? Sincerely,

Too Funny For My Own Good



Lolly Daskal is a Leadership Development and CEO coach and consultant and founder of Lead From Within Follow @LollyDaskal.

Dear Too Funny,

I suspect that one of two things is happening–either your humor is crossing boundaries and making people uncomfortable, or it’s not being balanced with an equally visible seriousness of purpose.

Some things to think about if you want to be taken seriously:

Watch you say and how you say it. Don’t make a joke out of everything. Being happy, being positive, is a great asset, and by all means be yourself, but remember that your goal is to gain the respect and trust of others.

Respect others and respect yourself. Relationships often matter more than the work you do–that may not be fair, but it’s reality. The quality of your work may be trumped by the relationships you build or break. Make it a point to show respect and consideration to your coworkers.