Gender Inequality’s Latest Victim: Flex-Time Requests

Chalk another one up for “one step forward, two steps back.” Women who request time off care for children are penalized, while men requesting flex-time are viewed as both more likable and committed to their jobs.

A study presented yesterday at the American Sociological Association examined 646 requests for non-traditional hours and work-from-home time. Study author Christin Munsch, an assistant professor of sociology at Furman University, varied the requests, gender and age of the employees as well as whether they were making the request to take care of children. The results showed that men requesting time off for child care were ranked favorable, while such requests could actually hurt a woman’s reputation.

Nearly 70% of the study’s participants would be likely or very likely to approve the man’s request while only roughly 56.7% would approve the woman’s. Nearly one quarter of the fathers making the request were ranked extremely likable, versus only 3% of women. And 15.5% of women who wanted flex time for child care reasons were ranked “not at all” or “not very” committed compared to only 2.7% of their male counterparts.

Human resources expert Nancy S. Ahlrichs, strategic account manager at talent management firm Flashpoint in Indianapolis and author of Competing for Talent, isn’t surprised. She says there is a major cultural shift going on when it comes to the acceptance of flex time and equality in marriage and child care, but some managers, especially baby boomers, haven’t yet gotten the memo.

“Many boomers think work is a place you go and many gen Xers and millennials think it’s something you do. They have completely different concepts,” she says.

But other experts think that this study represents a cultural shift of its own. Joanie Connell, Ph.D., founder of San Diego leadership consulting firm Flexible Work Solutions and author of Lessons from the Workplace: What Parents and Schools Are Missing, says that up until recently, men were more stigmatized for requesting time off for child care. As more men have done so, however, to it’s become more favorably viewed.

At the same time, when women do so, it reinforces the stereotype that mothers have too many demands on their time to be truly committed to their jobs. So, when requests that hint at a working mother needing more time off for child care emerge, some managers will make that assumption, Connell says.