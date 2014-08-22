A Look Inside The Most Insane College Gyms

When Louisiana State University was designing its new $58 million recreation center recently, it was partly with an eye toward besting its Southeastern Conference rival, Auburn University, whose new $52.5 million facility opened last August.

Auburn has a 45-person paw-print shaped hot tub and a 20-foot climbing wall by the pool. But LSU will have a lazy river students can float on that spells out “LSU.” Auburn has a 1/3-mile corkscrew track–believed to be the longest one at college rec center in the nation–that winds around its building. LSU tried to do one better, with a 1/3-mile tiger-striped track that waggles, inclines, and loops around a rock climbing wall.

“They did want the longest, but it looks like it’s going to be a tie,” said James Braam, a senior project designer at 360 Architecture, who worked on plans for both. “It’s fun to see each one try to outdo the other.”

They’re not the only ones in competition. Plans for Towson University’s new facility call for students to be able to ascend to the second floor via ropes or ledges (lazies can take the stairs). Utah State University, which has a huge skateboard culture, is considering a skateboard-friendly plaza design, scaling back from a plan to make the building’s actual walls skateboard friendly.

A jogging track encircles activity courts at the University of Minnesota. Photo by Timothy Hursley

Gone is the old squat box of a gymnasium with Nautilus equipment–“the gerbil cage environment,” says Reed Voorhees, a CannonDesign vice president who works in the firm’s sports practice. In its place are soaring, light-filled structures with yoga decks, climbing walls, and juice bars.

“There’s a more three-dimensional interplay of spaces rather than just a floor on top of a floor on top of a floor,” says Voorhees. “The walls are going away or we’re using more glass and materials that make them appear to go away.” That’s partly so students can see all their options, so someone coming in to use the track might run by the climbing wall and be inspired to check it out on a future visit.

“The thinking is: Can we create a building that inspires someone to work out 15 minutes longer?'” says Braam, who watches the CrossFit Games, belongs to multiple health clubs, and just joined a boxing class for ideas. “The environment that you’re in is something that inspires the user to push harder and further.”