5 Rules Of Tomorrow’s Bottom Line

Sometimes you stretch every synapse to predict the future–then it pops up in front of your nose. William Gibson nailed it: “The future is already here, it’s just not very evenly distributed.” So you can bump into it pretty much anywhere. This lesson was rammed home for us earlier in the month with the news that support for the concept of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was fading in, of all places, China.

This post is adapted from The Breakthrough Challenge: 10 Ways to Connect Today’s Profits With Tomorrow’s Bottom Line. Buy it here.

Spurred by a directive from Beijing, seventy smaller Chinese cities and regions are dropping GDP as a performance metric for government officials. “Using GDP as the main assessment method has caused a lot of problems, like unequal income distribution, problems with the social welfare system and environmental costs,” explained Xie Yaxuan, head of macroeconomic analysis at China Merchants Securities in Shenzhen.

This trend struck a powerful chord with us because we are just surfacing from an exploration of the future of accounting and economics–for our new book, The Breakthrough Challenge, subtitled ‘10 Ways to Connect Today’s Profits With Tomorrow’s Bottom Line.’ This draws on the work of The B Team–where we have been involved since the outset.

At The B Team, a nonprofit initiative, member CEOs convene as concerned global citizens, not just as representatives of their companies or sectors. Their purpose: to catalyze the emergence of a new economic order. Their goal: to deliver a “Plan B” that helps change the rules of the market game, by placing people and the planet at least equally alongside profit. Rebooting accounting and economics, the master discipline of capitalism, is job #1.





So here are five practical (if challenging) steps business leaders must take to ensure capitalism migrates to more sustainable forms of wealth creation:

First, understand what true wealth is. It’s ironic that Nobel Prizes go both to those who helped concoct the algorithms that almost collapsed large parts of the economy as well as to those, like the late Elinor Olstrom, who have worked to understand the political economy of efforts to manage common resources. Olstrom showed that breakdown is far from inevitable, given common sense and wise leadership. And, we would add, economists who are fit for purpose.

Take Pavan Sukhdev, who is helping reboot the “dismal science” through his work on the economics of ecosystems and biodiversity. His research concluded that an annual investment of $45 billion into protected areas alone could secure the delivery of ecosystem services worth some $5 trillion a year. Connect with tomorrow’s economists.