Can Susan Orlean Teach You To Write Like Susan Orlean?

If I take Susan Orlean’s class, I will become a good writer. For $19 and 100 minutes of my time, Orlean’s Internet lectures will reveal the secrets of getting Meryl Streep to play me in a movie based on something I wrote. That’s the logic I had going into the cult New Yorker writer’s Skillshare class Creative Nonfiction: Write Truth with Style , although neither Skillshare nor Orlean promise either of those things.

Susan Orlean

However, by paying for the online-only class, students get access to 14 videos the talented Orlean recorded in Skillshare’s New York City offices. Skillshare assisted Orlean from conception to production. “All I had to do was do what I do,” Orlean says. A production team created animations for the lessons. A Skillshare employee helped her create a realistic assignment. Aside from the occasional background siren–this is New York, after all–the videos are far more professional than a free YouTube clip.

Each lesson lasts between three and 10 minutes, Orlean’s creaky voice taking us through the research, reporting, writing, and editing of a story. The class mostly revolves around her 1992 Esquire story “The American Male at Age 10,” a profile of regular pre-teen Colin Duffy. Through the history and evolution of that story, we learn how Orlean thinks up ideas, reports, takes notes, outlines, uses quotes, and structures the flow of a piece.

I binge-watched the first 10 videos on a slow summer Friday afternoon, and finished the rest the following Monday. I took notes, and rewatched parts I had missed for Gchat breaks. The lessons offer useful, practical advice: Orlean outlines using big index cards so she can move chunks of her story around; she doesn’t record her interviews, instead taking notes on a thin reporter’s notebook. She, unlike her colleague John McPhee, is not afraid of the thesaurus.

While it would be nice, simply absorbing those tips from the comfort of my office desk chair will not land me a staff job at The New Yorker. Skillshare markets its service as project-based learning. “In her [Orlean’s] class specifically it’s actually learning creative nonfiction writing from her by applying it immediately,” Skillshare CEO Michael Karnjanaprakorn explained. Only by completing the project does the student have a shot at becoming the master. In this case that means writing a three-page profile of “the most mysterious person you know” using Orlean’s methods.

Because I’m lazy, I didn’t do the homework. Instead, I applied some of Orlean’s techniques to this article. I printed out my notes and put them on makeshift index cards. I went light on the quotes. If you have read this far, I’m doing a pretty good job with taking the reader through the story.

Even if I perfected my writing through this article–which I didn’t–in the end, I didn’t complete the assignment. And therein lies one of the challenges of online learning. Since the class went online in late July, of the 641 people signed up, only four have posted projects. It’s hard to do homework when there are no stakes.