3 Reasons To Keep Working On A Doomed Startup

I’ve had a few email exchanges in the past with startup founders struggling with an idea . Often they’ve been working on their idea for a while, and they have found some things haven’t played out as they had imagined they would.

When we’re in the early stages of the startup, the valley of death, we will often find ourselves questioning our ideas many times. This is great, as we need to validate our assumptions, but it also means we can find the lizard brain kicking in and persuading us we should give up.

In addition to our own minds suggesting we should stop working on our idea, in the early stages a startup is so fragile that it is very easy for others to influence us. If someone remarks that our idea isn’t useful to them, or that we should do something else, or that we should get a “proper job,” it can easily make us stop and think.

While the many factors can make us feel like we should stop, I want to share some motives for continuing regardless.

“Almost always, when you learn the backstory, you find that behind every overnight success is a story of entrepreneurs toiling away for years, with very few people except themselves and perhaps a few friends, users, and investors supporting them. Startups are hard, but they can also go from difficult to great incredibly quickly. You just need to survive long enough and keep going so you can create your 52nd game.” – Chris Dixon

One thing I’ve found through personal experience as well as looking at the paths of founders I admire, is that a startup journey is a process that is best treated like a career (read: it takes a while).

Unless you are extremely lucky (and there is luck involved in startups), chances are that you won’t hit the jackpot first time around. It took me a few tries, and in the process I learned a massive amount. I often call my previous, not-so-successful startup my “required learning” that led me to have more success with Buffer.

If you have the inclination to do a startup, then I suggest that you always have an idea you’re working on, because the learning tends to only happen through doing.