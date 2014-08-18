Apple’s “Misunderstood” Ad Gets Some Recognition From The Emmy Awards

Although most of this year’s winners will remain a surprise until the 66th Emmy Award telecast airs on Monday, August 25, the Creative Arts Emmys have just been announced. Among the winners is Apple’s 2013 holiday ad, “Misunderstood,” a clip that may have made some voters both impressed and misty-eyed.





The newly crowned “Outstanding Commercial” winner is two things at once. At first, it’s a minute-and-a-half long tribute to families getting together for the holidays, complete with a pared-down tinkly piano version of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” About halfway through, however, it’s revealed that the kid who has been perhaps insubordinately goofing around with his iPhone 5s the entire time has actually been using it to shoot and edit a movie about this particular family get-together. Cue applause from the family in the ad; cue waterworks from viewers inundated with more humorous, viral-skewing fare.

The ad beat four other nominees for the honor–Budweiser’s “Hero’s Welcome” and “Puppy Love,” GE and BBDO’s “Childlike Imagination” and Nike and Wieden + Kennedy’s “Possibilities.”