Add Fart Noises To All Of Your Favorite YouTube Videos–For A Good Cause

The word “fartbomb” doesn’t necessarily conjure images of public service, but in New Zealand, everyone’s inner 12-year-old is now a champion of cancer awareness: the “Beat Bowel Cancer” awareness campaign from the country’s Beat Bowel Cancer Aotearoa organization has opted to hit people who are unaware of the dangers posed by the disease (which in the U.S. is more commonly referred to as “colon cancer”) right in the fart noises. Hence the Fartbomb Generator.





The Fartbomb Generator is an ingenious device to get people to share information about colorectal cancer, and the way it works is devilishly simple: You paste the URL for any YouTube video into the Fartbomb Generator, then play the video in the browser window. Directly underneath the video are a series of eight fart-noise options–ranging from the relatively innocuous “plain jane” and “whoopsie tootsie” to the downright horrifying “brown bugle” and “arse blast.” If you thought that “Charlie Bit My Finger” couldn’t get more absurd, imagine if the tension between the video’s two intrepid protagonists were punctuated by shocking fart sounds–and followed by an onscreen warning that “Bums are full of surprises,” and “the biggest surprise of all is bowel cancer,” which–in its colon and rectum forms–kills as many people as breast and prostate cancer combined.





That’s a serious message, and there’s loads of good information available on the New Zealand org’s website–but if you just want to let the Fartbomb Generator serve as your virtual armpit, we can’t blame you for that, either.