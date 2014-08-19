Dolby Is Bringing Its Atmos Movie Sound Technology Home

Dolby has done a solid job of convincing Hollywood to embrace Atmos , its two-year-old system for creating sound effects which come at the audience from every which way . For instance, such blockbusters and would-be blockbusters as Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Edge of Tomorrow, Guardians of the Galaxy, Godzilla, How to Train Your Dragon 2, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Transformers: Age of Extinction have all been released in Atmos mixes.

But even if you’ve seen any of those movies, it’s far from a given that you heard them in Atmos. So far, fewer than 200 theater screens in North America are Atmos-ready.

Starting soon, however, you might be able to hear Atmos at home, or even on the go. Dolby is introducing versions of the technology designed for home theaters and mobile devices, and says that products based upon them will be available later this year. I got an audible sneak peek during a recent press event, which the company held at its San Francisco headquarters.

The technology lets moviemakers work with object-oriented editing tools to precisely position sound effects in 3-D space.

At first blush, it might sound like marketing overreach for Dolby to give the same name to audio technologies designed for personal use which it applies to a high-end movie-theater system that supports up to 64 loudspeakers, including ones built into the ceiling. But unlike previous audio formats dating all the way back to stereo, Atmos was never about a specific quantity or configuration of speakers.

Instead, the technology lets moviemakers work with object-oriented editing tools to precisely position sound effects in 3-D space, without worrying about exactly what sort of speaker setup will eventually be used to render the audio. The new home-theater and mobile versions of Atmos will use the same mixes originally created for theaters, not dumbed-down ones.