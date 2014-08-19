4 Lessons In Entrepreneurship I Learned From Working So-Called Dead-End Jobs

My journey in entrepreneurship began over a decade ago when I was 15 years old microwaving gas station food and scrubbing diesel off of the concrete slabs beneath the avocado green fuel pumps.

Over the years I took on roles as a dishwasher, a pizza delivery driver, a salesmen, a shoe stocker, a clothes folder, a cold caller, a boat cleaner, a landscaper, and a house painter. Each of these jobs taught me something valuable, but as I get older I realize just how much they’ve played a role in my path to becoming an entrepreneur.

Here are four things I took away from my years in these everyday jobs that groomed me for entrepreneurship:

As an entrepreneur, things are likely going to be rough. Perspective is needed to slog through the hard times.

Someone who has a history of working overtime, saving money, and not getting paid benefits or sick days can generally appreciate the little things. Their pain points feel less significant because they’ve already been through numerous pain points..

As Chris DeVore, founder of venture capitalists Founders Co-Op, says: “Nothing helps you appreciate both the good days and bad as an entrepreneur than having been a cog in someone else’s machine.”

The Shell Station I worked at was near an oil refinery, and so our customers were primarily tradesmen. Hands always stained a charred black, I thought they were loud and crass and different from what I was used to. Then one day, everything changed.