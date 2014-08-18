The Arcade Racer Is Dead. Can This Game Bring It Back To Life?

For anyone who grew up loving racing games, it only takes one glance at the forthcoming Drift Stage to understand its appeal.

But beyond just tapping into nostalgia, Drift Stage aims to go deeper and resurrect something that has faded from the gaming world: the arcade racer. Its retro-inspired, ’80s day-glo graphics have the pixelated facade of classic games like Out Run and Pole Position, but judging from the teaser, it will play more like a 3-D-style racer from the ’90s, adopting some of the same batshit-insane mechanics which made Ridge Racer so addictive.

Despite dominating the genre in the ’80s and ’90s, hyperbolic, physics-violating classics like Out Run and Ridge Racer have been replaced by more hardcore simulators such as Gran Turismo and Forza Motorsport–racers that put you in the cockpit of real production cars, performing to their factory specs, simulated down to their dashboard trim. And while these newer games are excellent in their own right, they’ve embraced an increasingly niche definition of fun.

What made the great arcade racers of yesteryear so great was that anyone could pick one up and instantly enjoy themselves, but still discover a hidden complexity that rewarded the extra time and effort that went into mastering the game. Every car had its virtues and pitfalls–like insane acceleration but slow top speed–which became evident after a few minutes of play. Getting around the track was easy enough, but elbowing your way up to first place required riskier tactics from an expert hand.

The tracks, too, were characters unto themselves; situated in unlikely–often urban–locales, they were filled with improbably-placed shortcuts and impossible terrain changes. San Francisco Rush, in particular, made its name on folding these shortcuts all over its city tracks. Depending on the game, you might have face a loop of never-ending twists and turns which required you to commit a set of twitch reactions to heart. Or it might be a Choose-Your-Own-Adventure-esque course which forced you to channel your inner-Robert Frost, constantly picking one of the forks in the road.

This is what creators Chase Petit and Charles Blanchard hope to tap back into.

“We’re largely trying to capture that easy-to-learn hard-to-master gameplay of ’80s and ’90s arcade racing games,” explains Petit. “The sort of games that were flashy and fun on the first quarter but kept bringing you back to try to earn that top podium spot after you were several dollars deep.”