“Hands Up, Don’t Shoot” and Growing Power of Protest Memes

This past Wednesday, Ikenna Ikeotuonye, the VP of Howard University Student Association, was leading a scheduled meeting for upperclassmen who had volunteered to move incoming freshmen into their dorms. Disturbed by the police shooting of an unarmed 18-year-old named Mike Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, Ikeotuonye felt moved to make a statement. He explained the circumstances of Brown’s death to the assembled group, including reports that Brown had been shot with his hands raised in the air, and then, after asking anyone who objected to leave the room, took a photo of the group with their arms in the same “don’t shoot” posture.

Ikeotuonye posted the photo to Instagram. The rest, as they say, is history–with a twist. While the image itself harkens back to other iconic protest visuals, like the raised fists of Tommie Smith and John Carlos, the gold and bronze medalists in the 1968 Olympics 200-meter dash, there is something very different about how modern visual memes are created and spread.

Mainly, that anyone can create them, and anyone can spread them.

“Tommie Smith was taking a moment where he knows he has the world’s attention at that moment and so he transformed that moment dramatically,” says Nicholas Mirzoeff, a professor at NYU who studies visual culture. “[The “hands up” photo meme] is the polar opposite in some ways. Because we didn’t see what happened to Mike Brown. They created this idea of what appears to have happened and made the whole world pay attention to it.”

Social media hastens the spread of images dramatically. By the time Ikeotuonye woke up the next day, his photo had flooded major media outlets and the “hands up” gesture was on its way to becoming a meme in a way similar to how wearing the hood of a hoodie–whether you are a college student or Kobe Bryant–has become a symbol associated with the shooting of Trayvon Martin by a member of a neighborhood watch group. When a Howard University student named Megan Sims tweeted out the picture, her initial post got 14,000 retweets, and recirculated countless other times. It’s difficult to say who started the “hands up” trend, but protestors on the ground in Ferguson, attendees of an Oakland vigil, and even an occasional press-hungry musician are all raising their hands in the air in photos that eventually circulated through social media.

The idea of visual memes–units of culture passed between people who make it their own as they go–being used for social movements is not new. A black power salute, a peace sign, and a Nazi salute are all visual shorthand for bigger ideas. Our brains have more space devoted to vision than to any other sense; images pack a punch, and they have been used by social movements from the French revolution to gay rights campaigns to send a message.

1968 Olympics Black Power salute – Gold medallist Tommie Smith, (center) and bronze medallist John Carlos (right) showing the raised fist on the podium after the 200m in the 1968 Summer Olympics wearing Olympic Project for Human Rights badges. The third athlete is silver medalist Peter Norman from Australia wearing an OPHR badge to show his support for the two Americans. Image via Wikipedia , AP

Nor is the message itself of Howard University’s photo necessarily new. One participant in the Howard University photo described it to BuzzFeed in similar terms as Carlos described the image he created in 1968: “This issue is about the fact that this country is not post-racial, this country is not just, this country is not free.”