Apple Shows Off A More Diverse Leadership Team

Earlier this week, Apple caved into pressure and released its first-ever diversity report . The findings were pretty homogenous, especially among its leadership and tech workers. Dissatisfied with these figures, CEO Tim Cook said the company was actively working to change the makeup of Apple–and, on Friday, followed up by showing off more diversity on the company’s executive leadership team.

Apple’s updated leadership page now includes the mugs and bios of five additional vice presidents, including two women: vice president of environmental initiatives Lisa Jackson, vice president of worldwide human resources Denise Young Smith, vice president of special projects Paul Deneve, vice president and dean of Apple University Joel Podolny, and vice president of hardware technologies Johny Srouji.





This update, though, doesn’t impact the diversity figures at Apple, where 72% of leadership roles are held by men. According to 9to5Mac, these vice presidents are in fairly new roles, but have already reported to Cook for several months.