David Rees Wants You To Be Psyched About Everything, And His TV Show Teaches You How

Sukiyabashi Jiro is a Michelin three-star restaurant in Japan. As documented in the film, Jiro Dreams of Sushi, owner Jiro Ono has devoted his life to perfecting his restaurant’s fare. This quest has lead him to discover details like the precise amount of time an octopus should be massaged before it is prepped to serve (half an hour). While some might find raw seafood kind of straightforward, to Jiro, everything about it is endlessly fascinating. According to David Rees , though, anything can be about as interesting to you as sushi is to Jiro–all you have to do is pay attention.





Let’s take pencil sharpening, for example. Before creating the show, Going Deep With David Rees, airing Mondays on National Geographic, Rees learned practically all a person could about pencil sharpening. He started a business around pencil sharpening and even wrote a book on the subject. (How to Sharpen Pencils: A Practical & Theoretical Treatise on the Artisanal Craft of Pencil Sharpening for Writers, Artists, Contractors, Flange Turners, Anglesmiths, & Civil Servants.) Looking at that title, one might assume this interest is a put-on; that the idea of investing so much thought and energy into such a mundane topic is one big, drawn-out joke premise. But as Going Deep proves, turning an intensely thorough gaze on ordinary things is Rees’s path to enlightenment.

“Usually, sharpening a pencil is just a utilitarian practice but I wanted to explore it in terms of how much satisfaction it brings,” Rees says, of his first foray into extreme fascination. “I wanted to celebrate pencils as amazing communication tools that are so ubiquitous you don’t even think of them. I wanted to make that whole world strange, so people would think about it again in a new way.”

Now that he’s perhaps sufficiently evangelized pencil sharpening, Going Deep is the former political cartoonist’s episodic ode to thinking about other common stuff in new ways. On the show, he consults experts who are passionate about traditionally humdrum things to explore how they’re quietly miraculous. It’s a show where viewers will learn what flipping a coin reveals about physics, randomness, and entropy, among other revelations.

“When you think about it, shoelaces and knots especially are amazing,” Rees says. “Knots are basically tiny machines that you make out of string, which is a really crazy innovation.”

The host says he takes some cues from Mr. Rogers’s natural curiosity and eagerness to learn–but then Mr. Rogers never nearly accosted his tiny guests because their enthusiasm became wildly contagious, as is often the case in Going Deep. Rees feeds off of his experts’ excitement, and indeed one of the major themes of the show is that we all can and should apply this kind of excitement to some areas we take for granted.

“One of my favorite things is to go to a party and meet somebody who is super passionate about something I’ve never considered,” he says. “It doesn’t even matter what the topic is. What’s valuable is the interest itself–the mental attitude and enthusiasm people bring to things. I don’t think there’s anything that’s inherently uninteresting.”