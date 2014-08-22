Inside The World’s Most Intriguing (And Probably Only) Futurist Bar

The Long Now Foundation supports a 10,000-year clock project, a digital library of human languages, and research to bring back species from extinction. It’s not exactly your typical foundation. Since setting up shop at its current location in San Francisco’s Fort Mason Center in 2006, Long Now has offered visitors a peek at its work in a small on-site museum. But the office/museum space was kind of boring. It certainly wasn’t representative of Long Now’s focus on futurism and long-term thinking.

After years of fundraising, the foundation has transformed its formerly nondescript space into a combination bar, coffee shop, museum, presentation space, and office, complete with Brian Eno artwork and a giant chalkboard that will soon be used by a chalkboard-writing robot.





The first floor of the space, dubbed the Interval, is fairly small (there’s enough seating for about 60 people), but floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, along with lots of natural light, give it an expansive feel. “It has a highbrow whimsy, inspired by some of the smaller French museums in Paris,” says Jeffrey McGrew, founder of Because We Can, the architecture firm behind the Long Now redesign.

The Orrery, a display that features all the planets visible from Earth, was in the back of the old Long Now museum space, but Because We Can moved it front and center. It’s now one of the first things you see upon walking into the space. “We really wanted to have Long Now’s message to be really upfront,” says McGrew.

Most of Long Now’s exhibits, old and new, are in front of the new space. The Chime Generator, a mechanical computer that creates a different bell sequence every day for 10,000 years, has been turned into a table for patrons to use (a larger version of the Chime Generator is planned for The Clock of the Long Now, a clock inside a mountain in Texas that will last for 10,000 years). A “cabinet of curiosities” displays a prototype of the Rosetta Disk, an archive of human languages developed by the foundation.





A prominent shelf in one of the bookcases features two display-mounted Passenger Pigeons, on loan from the Royal Ontario Museum. This is symbolic; Long Now’s Revive and Restore project is working to bring the Passenger Pigeon back from extinction. The bird has been gone since 1914.

Near the entrance, there is a giant blackboard on the wall, unused for now. Soon, a “chalkboard robot” will draw images and words on it; the robot can read Illustrator files, so the possibilities for robot art are endless.