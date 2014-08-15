With Waze Partnership, Easy Taxi Passengers Can Share Their ETAs With Friends

Cab-hailing app Easy Taxi has teamed up with Waze, the social navigation app Google acquired last year, so drivers using can see accidents reported by users in real time and adjust their routes accordingly.

As part of the deal, Easy Taxi drivers using the navigation app can share routes with passengers via Waze. This allows passengers to share with friends and family their rides and their real-time updates on estimated times of arrival. The Next Web reports the partnership will first roll out in Singapore, the Philippines, and Brazil.

Last month, Easy Taxi also inked a deal with WeChat, a popular messaging service in Asia, to begin a pilot program in Singapore that lets users book taxis directly from the chat app.