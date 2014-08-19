How Chester Cheetah Got A Role, Or Two, In “Plants Vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare”

In Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare, a console game from EA and game developer PopCap, players choose to play as a living plant or an undead character, unleashing all manner of creative offensive weaponry against their opponent. As a plant character a player might have the ability to sick a garlic drone on a walking-dead enemy, while as a zombie a player might launch an imp punt, a weapon that propels an explosives-laden imp at offending foliage. Regardless of which side gamers chooses, they’re guaranteed to encounter all kinds of amusing characters and kooky weapons. After all, that’s the hallmark of this satirical and family-friendly take on third-person shooter games.

Now, thanks to a partnership with Frito Lay, gamers can engage in horticultural battle as a new, perhaps unexpected, character: Chester the Cheetah, Cheetos’ puckish spokesfeline. Currently available as downloadable content that’s accessed by purchasing specially marked packs of Cheetos at Target (and more widely once the promotion ends), Chester’s mischievous persona has been turned into two fully fledged game characters. The promotion is running alongside the PS4 release of Plant vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare.

While companies have inserted their brands in video games before, this project represents a more integrated approach than is typical. This isn’t a simple skinning of an existing game with a brand mascot, nor it is an in-game ad placement, as is the norm with many titles within the sports-game world. The differentiating factor here is that EA and PopCap worked with Cheetos to create wholly original characters that both lived up to Chester’s persona and fit seamlessly within the existing PvZ ecosystem.

For brands, associating themselves with games is a no-brainer: they can draft off the popularity and passion of a game’s fans, and are inserted in a space where engagement and recall is far higher than many other ad placements. In fact, according to Dave Madden, senior vice president of Global Media Solutions at EA recall for in-game advertisements from the EA program is more than 2.5 times higher recall than ads for TV. “We also find that for in-game video ads, we see a 31% higher than industry average for the video completion rate. 86% of gamers of gamers recall our in game ads.”





For game developers and publishers, however, the risk is much higher. Any brand that’s plopped into a game in an ill-considered fashion will meet the wrath of players. That’s why Madden says that with such partnership the right fit is paramount.

“The fit has to be there otherwise it doesn’t make sense to force brands into games. It doesn’t work for the developer or the gamer. And if it doesn’t work for the gamer, it doesn’t work for the brand,” he says, noting that EA is very selective in partnering with brands. That said, if a brand can offer players something of value, it’s game on. Madden says consumers thirst for any content that gives them an edge up on competitors. So if that content happens to be in the form of a brand mascot, so long as it comes with some killer traits, they welcome it with open arms. “It’s a competitive game, you’re playing against other people, and you’re trying to advance to the next level, so people love getting their hands on content that helps them perform better.”

That sentiment is echoed the creators of the Plants vs. Zombies franchise. Gary Clay, senior marketing manager at PopCap says that brand partnerships are only entered with a brand’s core tenets matches their own. “The reason we really like Chester is because we are about that humor and accessibility and Chester’s character traits are about sneaky fun and humor.”