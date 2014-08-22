What Happened When We Let Science Dictate How We Drank Coffee

Coffee is more than just a fetishized drink or a daily ritual. It has the power to transform your productivity. But maybe we’ve been going about it all wrong.

Researcher Steven Miller of the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences in Bethesada found that because our bodies already produce natural hormones that make us feel more alert at certain times in the day, we should curb our caffeine consumption during these times so as not to diminish its effect when we need it most.

He found that the best times to drink coffee (or any caffeinated beverage) for those who wake up between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. is from 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and between 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., since this is when our cortisol levels usually drop off and we begin to feel sluggish.

In other words, having a cup of coffee when you first get up doesn’t actually make you feel more awake.

While the science behind this seemed pretty sound, we wanted to know if the payoff for adjusting our coffee consumption is worth the sacrifice. Some were able to pull it off and loved the results, while others weren’t even able to make a dent in the challenge.

Prior to the challenge, my caffeine routine went a little something like this:

Between 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.: Wake up, fall out of bed, and pour a portable tumbler-full of homemade cold brew to accompany my getting-ready-for-work routine. Then head into work while drinking my coffee.

Between 10 a.m. and Noon: Time for one or two cups of the company coffee–blech! But it gets the job done.

Between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.: Have a Diet Coke with lunch (more caffeine).

Between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.: The caffeine consumption continues with a cup of English Breakfast tea.

The start to this challenge was a little bumpy; at the end of day one I was wrecked. By 5 p.m. I had to leave work early because of a massive, nauseating migraine that was brewing. When I got home I curled up on my bed unable to sleep it off because of the deafening thumping in my head. I was a sight for sore eyes.