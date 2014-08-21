Exactly How Much And How Often You Should Be Drinking Coffee

If you treat your daily caffeine jolt as though it were a sacred ritual, you’re not alone.

According to a Zagat survey earlier this year, 87% of Americans consume at least one cup of coffee a day. Fifty-five percent even admitted to being addicted to their daily cup.

While caffeine in moderate doses can increase mental alertness, fight off headaches, and even help prevent diseases such as Alzheimer’s, type 2 diabetes and certain cancers, worshiping your neighborhood barista can have some serious negative side effects. You might want to read before downing your sixth cup of coffee.

Caffeine is the most widely used psychoactive stimulant, targeting the central nervous system and heightening your brain’s feeling of alertness. According to the FDA, 400 mg per day of caffeine (that’s about four cups of coffee) is a safe amount of caffeine for healthy adults. But too much caffeine–500 to 600 mg–can be dangerous, causing restlessness, tremors, irritability, insomnia and stomach upset.

The problem is, most of us don’t just consume caffeine in coffee, but in chocolate and soda as well. Caffeine is now being added to gum and other previously caffeine-free treats such as jelly beans, meaning it’s not difficult to hit your daily maximum even without making a double Starbucks run.

For many of us, it may be hard to imagine how to get through our day without our daily cup of coffee. While caffeine’s stimulant effects will vary from person to person depending on a number of factors including body mass index, medication use, and existing health conditions such as anxiety disorders; knowing how much caffeine you consume daily can be the key to optimizing its positive benefits, heightening your concentration and mental alertness when you need it and decreasing it when it’s time to rest.

While four cups of coffee may seem high, keep in mind most coffee shops serve beverages larger than 8 oz. A Starbucks Grande (16 oz.) contains 330 mg of caffeine while a 20 oz. Venti contains 415 mg–just above your daily maximum.