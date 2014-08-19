How To Keep It Together At Work When Your Personal Life Is A Mess

And take it from someone who usually has great composure in a professional setting. You can try as hard as you want, bottle it all in, throw on some peppy tunes, but sometimes you just can’t help losing it a bit at work.

I started my first real job in February, and up until about three weeks ago, I was the epitome of professional. I showed up on time, wore appropriate clothing, engaged in meetings, spoke up when necessary, you get the picture. But then Monday rolled around, and I felt like my life (outside of work) had fallen apart. I was knee deep in friend drama, utterly confused about the dating scene in NYC (it’s rough), and I just found out that I was, yet again, roommateless and apartmentless for my impending move in September.

All of the craziness happened so fast. In the aftermath, I was quietly sitting at my desk trying to keep it together, but then my hands started shaking, my breathing started getting sporadic, my heart was pounding, then I abruptly left the office and headed to a deserted hallway in my office building. I didn’t know what to do, so I called my parents for some moral support. The minute I opened my mouth to talk about what was happening, the tears started to roll. I think it took roughly 5 minutes for me to calm down and get a word out. A woman had walked by me during my meltdown and gave me that “look,” the one that’s full of sympathy and usually makes you feel even worse.

I had shared my whole story with my Mom, and managed to feel a little better. I went to the bathroom to freshen up (I’m definitely an ugly crier), and then attempted to go back to the office like nothing had happened. Well, that didn’t work. Tons of emotions were flooding through me, and I found myself thinking that this was my first experience in learning how to balance my personal life with my work life. In an age that’s flooding with technology, it’s nearly impossible to separate the two, at least at a small company like Levo. We can open Facebook up at our leisure, keep our phones on our desk, and essentially communicate with our friends and family during the work hours. I was having a tough time, and I didn’t know how to get away from it, or handle it.

Even though I don’t necessarily think I dealt with my first balancing experience particularly well, I did learn some important lessons that will hopefully help me, and others, down the road: