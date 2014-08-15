Infographic: Here Are The Average Ages Of Every “Saturday Night Live” Cast Ever

In 2004, Seth Meyers was the youngest cast member on Saturday Night Live. By the time he left in 2014, he had become the oldest. The lucky ones on this show leave as entirely different people: bankable movie and TV stars. Before then, they age with the show and become a part of its history. It’s at times difficult for SNL to retain top talent–Nasim Pedrad just left while still in her prime, for example–which is why Lorne Michaels and Co. are constantly rejuvenating with fresh blood . The cast operates at its best when there’s an even mix of seasoned vets and hungry new players, something that’s illuminated by seeing the average ages of each cast.

Writer/comedian Ramsey Ess has just released an infographic charting the ages of an ensemble that remains constantly in flux. Based on the cast named in the first episode of each season, the chart reveals who was the oldest that year, who was the youngest, and what the median age was. A lot of interesting facts are buried in the data. The original cast was one of the youngest ever, although top honors in that field goes to the otherwise mostly unremarkable 1982 cast, whose median age was 26.37 (hello, teeny tiny baby Eddie Murphy!) On the other side of the spectrum, the oldest cast ever was in 2008, when master impressionist Darrell Hammond was on his way out and young buck Andy Samberg continued hitting his stride.

Have a look through SNL history with the infographic below and try not to get too hung up on how young you were when your favorite cast was around.

h/t to Splitsider