The Most Common Phrases That Are Red Flags At Work

While language is not the only way we communicate, it’s a major part of the picture. So paying attention to the language around you is a good way to get a closer look inside the thinking of the people whose performance may be critical to your own success.

In three decades of partnering with Fortune 1000 enterprises, we’ve been led by the principle that you can achieve extraordinary results by changing mindsets. Now, you can’t really “see” someone’s mindset. But you can understand it by paying attention to how people speak and phrase their thoughts. There’s what they actually say, and there’s what comes through, what’s just behind their words.

When it comes to producing results, some language can be a red flag, even when it sounds good and people say the right things. Paying attention to the language around you can help identify dangers to performance and address them before promising work crashes to a halt.

Overt statements are easy to catch and understand, like “We’ve never done it that way.” But there are many subtleties to the way people express inner roadblocks, and the nuance is important. Here are five examples from our practice over the years of language that indicates roadblocks ahead:

This is a good one, because it sounds like people are working really hard, and they typically instill confidence in others when they say this. But what if every pathway they’re currently working doesn’t end up producing the result? Just beneath is a hint that if these pathways don’t produce the result, we are well justified for why. After all, didn’t we give everything?

Why do people volunteer this information when no one asked for it? Are they trying to guess what others want to hear? The big question: Is what they are doing in line with producing the outcome? Maybe it is. Or maybe it isn’t. When people get mesmerized by what they’re doing, it’s easy to lose sight of the outcome. Make sure you care more about the outcome than the activity and steer people in the right direction.